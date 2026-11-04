AkzoNobel Launches Modern Vintage Line of Historic OEM Colors at SEMA Show

The Sikkens-based paint is sold exclusively through TCP Global, which mixes each order to a vehicle’s original factory color and ships it directly to the customer.

AkzoNobel launched Modern Vintage, a refinish product line that recreates original OEM colors from more than 140 years of automotive history using Sikkens refinish technology, Nov. 4 during the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Customers search for a color by year, make, model or OEM paint code, and TCP Global mixes the paint to order and ships it to them.

The line gives restoration shops, custom builders and collision repair facilities that take on classic-vehicle work a source for period-correct factory colors, domestic and international, mixed on current Sikkens paint technology. Distribution runs through a single direct-to-customer retailer: TCP Global, a Las Vegas-based supplier of automotive paint, refinish supplies and equipment founded in 1974, is the exclusive mixing, retail and fulfillment partner. Existing Sikkens customers and refinish facilities can also take professional inquiries to their local Sikkens representative.

TCP Global’s Auto Color Library supplies the historic color reference behind each formula. The library holds OEM color chips and formulas dating to the early 1900s, according to TCP Global, which describes it as the largest online automotive paint color reference library in the world.

“Restorers don’t want a modern interpretation of an old color — they want the color that was on the car when it left the production line,” said Dean Faucett, president of TCP Global. “We have spent decades building an archive that can answer that question, and pairing it with Sikkens technology and Dave’s eye is the first time the history and the performance have come together in one product.”

AkzoNobel developed Modern Vintage with Dave Kindig, founder and creative director of Salt Lake City-based Kindig-it Design and star of the MotorTrend Network series “Bitchin’ Rides.” Kindig’s partnership with AkzoNobel dates to November 2016 and produced Modern Classikk by Kindig, a line of custom signature colors on the Sikkens platform launched in 2017. In 2023, AkzoNobel extended the partnership through June 2027 and named Kindig brand ambassador for Sikkens in North America. Modern Vintage carries the relationship from custom colors into original OEM colors.

“Modern Vintage completes our portfolio of Sikkens refinish technology for custom and OEM matching colors to distributors, shops and restorers,” said Maximilien Schréder, commercial director of AkzoNobel North American Automotive & Specialty Coatings.

TCP Global is also the exclusive mixing, retail and fulfillment partner for Modern Classikk, according to the announcement.

The launch comes as AkzoNobel prepares to combine with Axalta Coating Systems in a merger the companies expect to close in early 2027. Under the regulatory remedy AkzoNobel confirmed Oct. 21, its European refinish business will be sold, while its North American refinish business will join the combined company, Axanzo N.V.