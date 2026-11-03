Plasnomic Details Plastic Repair Excellence Center Under Development in Argyle, Texas

The facility will combine technician training, research and live repair work, with a studio to deliver content beyond Texas.

Plasnomic said Oct. 27 that development is progressing on its Plastic Repair Excellence Center in Argyle, Texas, which will house specialist repair stations, learning areas, collaboration spaces and a digital content and training development studio.

Plasnomic said in June that the center would open in Dallas in August as the flagship of a planned network. The latest announcement places it in Argyle and gives no opening date; Plasnomic said details on programs and capabilities will follow as development progresses.

“The center