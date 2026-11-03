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Mitchell Opens AI Photo Estimating to Collision Repairers; Crash Champions Deploys It Network-Wide

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The tool, already used by insurers, drafts a preliminary estimate from damage photos for estimators to review and edit.

Mitchell has released Mitchell Intelligent Estimating to multiple shop operators and independent collision repair facilities in the U.S. and Canada, extending to repairers an artificial intelligence tool that generates a preliminary estimate from photos of vehicle damage. Mitchell, an Enlyte company, announced the release Nov. 3.

Crash Champions is the first MSO to make the tool available across its U.S. network, Mitchell said. The Chicago-based multiple shop operator says it has more than 650 repair centers in 38 states and the

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