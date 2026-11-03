Driven Brands Widens Earnings Restatement to Fixed Assets, Delays Third Quarter Results and Lowers Outlook

Delayed franchise disclosure documents are holding back openings in the segment that includes CARSTAR, Abra and Fix Auto USA.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN), the parent company of collision repair networks CARSTAR, Abra and Fix Auto USA and paint franchise Maaco, said Nov. 3 that it will restate its financial statements for fiscal 2023 through 2025 and the first half of 2026 after its audit committee concluded the statements contain material errors, primarily in the accounting for fixed assets.

The company postponed its third quarter earnings call, said it will not file its third quarter Form 10-Q by the