Crash Champions Opens Ninth Michigan Location in Clarkston

Crash Champions has opened a collision repair facility at 8105 Big Lake Rd. in Clarkston, Michigan, its ninth location in the state.

The 28,000-square-foot facility offers collision repair and calibration services.

“This is an important step forward in our strategic growth plan, and more importantly, we look forward to growing alongside our local Clarkston neighbors and business partners with the Crash Champions promise of trusted service,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions.

Founded in 1999 by Ebert as a single Chicago repair center, Crash Champions operates more than 650 repair centers in 38 states and Washington, D.C.