CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AirPro + Revv Introduces Four ADAS Workflow Products at SEMA Show

AirPro + Revv Introduces Four ADAS Workflow Products at SEMA Show

By Leave a Comment

The tools cover calibration identification, tire and alignment jobs, a combined diagnostics view and a windshield-mounted camera calibration device.

AirPro + Revv introduced four advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) products at the 2026 SEMA Show, the company’s first public appearance since AirPro Diagnostics and Revv combined. The new tools — Identify, Wheel & Tire, a Side-by-Side Chrome extension and Auggie Air — each address a different stage of the calibration process and are built to work alongside the systems shops already use, the company said Nov. 3.

The new products are the combined company’s first effort to connect identification, execution

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey