AirPro + Revv Introduces Four ADAS Workflow Products at SEMA Show

The tools cover calibration identification, tire and alignment jobs, a combined diagnostics view and a windshield-mounted camera calibration device.

AirPro + Revv introduced four advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) products at the 2026 SEMA Show, the company’s first public appearance since AirPro Diagnostics and Revv combined. The new tools — Identify, Wheel & Tire, a Side-by-Side Chrome extension and Auggie Air — each address a different stage of the calibration process and are built to work alongside the systems shops already use, the company said Nov. 3.

The new products are the combined company’s first effort to connect identification, execution