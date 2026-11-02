Father, Son Charged in Pennsylvania Chop Shop Title-Washing Scheme

Allentown men allegedly sold stolen vehicles worth nearly $500,000 with counterfeit paperwork.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced Oct. 26 that his office’s Insurance Fraud Section has charged a father and son with running a Lehigh County-based chop shop that illegally titled and sold stolen vehicles using counterfeit documents.

Jermaine Quinones Sr., 42, and Jermaine Quinones Jr., 18, each face numerous felony charges, including corrupt organizations, theft by deception, washing vehicle titles and insurance fraud.

Title washing gives stolen vehicles a false identity so they can be registered and resold, which puts them back on the road and into the