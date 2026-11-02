El Niño Expected to Bring Wetter South and East Coast, Warmer North This Winter

NOAA also projects drought relief across much of the country, though heavy rain on dry ground raises the risk of flash flooding.

El Niño is expected to shape winter weather across most of the U.S., according to NOAA’s U.S. Winter Outlook. The outlook for December 2026 through February 2027 favors wetter-than-average conditions from California to Florida and along the Eastern Seaboard, warmer-than-average temperatures across the northern U.S. and improving drought for most of the country.

Winter weather drives seasonal collision claim volume, and the outlook shifts the odds for wet, stormy conditions toward the southern tier and East Coast while