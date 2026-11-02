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Collision Industry Foundation Elects Two New Trustees

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Matthew Boyd of Axalta and Jimmy Donahue of PPX Reps join the board after the foundation’s annual meeting in January.

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) has elected two new members to its Board of Trustees, the organization announced Nov. 2.

The incoming trustees are Matthew Boyd, sales manager at Axalta Coating Systems, and Jimmy Donahue, director of sales at PPX Reps. Their terms begin following CIF’s annual meeting on Jan. 21, 2027.

Trustees set the fundraising and disbursement priorities for the 501(c)(3) foundation, which provides emergency aid to collision repair professionals and their families affected by natural disasters and other

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