Autel Links MaxiSYS Diagnostics to ALLDATA OEM Repair Information

Technicians can open OEM test procedures for a fault code without leaving the scan tool.

Autel U.S. has connected its MaxiSYS diagnostic software to ALLDATA Repair, letting technicians on Autel’s Ultra series tablets move from a diagnostic trouble code (DTC) straight to the matching OEM diagnostic information for that vehicle.

The integration became available Nov. 1 to existing ALLDATA Repair subscribers, who can use it with their current accounts. It runs on the MaxiSYS Ultra S2, MS919 S2 and MS909 S2 and on the earlier MaxiSYS Ultra, MS919, MS909, Ultra ADAS and Ultra EV.

“Finding a fault code is only