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ABPA Urges Members to Back Legal and Reform Efforts After Ford Sues Empire Auto Parts

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The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) is asking its members to contribute to the association’s legal fund and to the CAR Coalition after Ford Global Technologies sued ABPA member Empire Auto Parts for design patent infringement.

In an Oct. 29 column on the ABPA website, Executive Director Edward T. Salamy said the Ford complaint, which CollisionWeek reported was filed Oct. 26 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Dallas, follows the four federal lawsuits General Motors filed in February against aftermarket parts manufacturers, distributors and estimating platforms.

“Together, these cases underscore the continuing use of design

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