WIN to Open Nominations for 2027 Most Influential Women Awards Nov. 2

Nominations close Jan. 5, and the 2027 class will be honored at the WIN Annual Conference in Portland, Oregon.

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) will begin accepting nominations for its 2027 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards Nov. 2, the organization announced Oct. 29. Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 5, 2027.

The awards are open to women working in any segment of the collision repair industry in the United States and Canada, giving collision repair facilities, insurers, suppliers and other industry businesses a formal route to put forward women in their organizations for one of the industry’s longest-running recognition programs.