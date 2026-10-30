Intrepid Direct Insurance and Kinetic Tie Repairer Insurance Discounts to ADAS Practices

Kinetic network shops can earn coverage discounts for lower-risk ADAS work, and Intrepid Direct customers get a free Kinetic ID Premium trial.

Commercial insurer Intrepid Direct Insurance and ADAS calibration provider Kinetic announced Oct. 28 a program under which collision repair facilities in Kinetic’s network can buy Intrepid Direct business insurance, with additional discounts for repair practices that reduce advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) risk. Intrepid Direct’s existing collision repair customers will get a limited-time free trial of Kinetic ID Premium, Kinetic’s ADAS identification software.

The arrangement ties what a collision repair facility pays for its own coverage to whether