House of Kolor Closes 70th Anniversary Year with Eight New Colors

Custom painters and builders named four of the limited-edition colors through a social media campaign.

House of Kolor, the custom automotive paint brand owned by Sherwin-Williams, has released eight limited-edition colors to close out its yearlong 70th anniversary celebration, with members of its customer community naming half of them.

The release fulfills a plan House of Kolor outlined in April, when CollisionWeek reported that eight anniversary colors would be among the product launches scheduled through the year. House of Kolor products are distributed through the brand’s distributor network and Sherwin-Williams branches across North America.

House of Kolor invited custom artists, builders and enthusiasts to submit names for four of the colors through Facebook and Instagram. The selected entries are Raven’s Wing, a deep purple named by Blake Winters; Kosmic Forest, a green named by Richard Wilmot; Celestial Switch, a pink-purple named by Steven Carrillo; and Bordeaux Glow, a wine red named by Shelley Molea.

“House of Kolor has always been fueled by the creativity of the custom community,” said Tom Smith, national warehouse distributor sales manager for House of Kolor. “Inviting that community to help name these anniversary kolors was a fitting way to celebrate our legacy and finish this milestone year together.”

The brand named the remaining four colors itself: Kozality, a deep green with a midnight tone; High Tide, a bright blue-purple; Traffik Light, a bright green; and Sunglo, a golden yellow.

The colors follow an anniversary program that included milestone stories told by founder Jon Kosmoski, video features with House of Kolor staff, customers and longtime enthusiasts, a custom-painted vehicle giveaway and merchandise releases. Kosmoski founded the Minneapolis-born brand in 1956.