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General Motors to Pay $220 Million to Settle Multistate Driving Data Case

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Coalition of 36 attorneys general requires GM to get drivers’ affirmative consent before collecting or sharing driving data.

General Motors will pay $220 million to settle allegations by a coalition of 36 attorneys general that it illegally sold drivers’ behavior and location data to data brokers, who then sold the information to insurance companies that used it in part to set rates, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Oct. 29.

The settlement requires GM to obtain affirmative express consent from consumers before collecting or disclosing their driving and location data. It also requires the automaker to limit the driving data

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