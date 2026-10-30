General Motors to Pay $220 Million to Settle Multistate Driving Data Case

Coalition of 36 attorneys general requires GM to get drivers’ affirmative consent before collecting or sharing driving data.
General Motors will pay $220 million to settle allegations by a coalition of 36 attorneys general that it illegally sold drivers’ behavior and location data to data brokers, who then sold the information to insurance companies that used it in part to set rates, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Oct. 29.
The settlement requires GM to obtain affirmative express consent from consumers before collecting or disclosing their driving and location data. It also requires the automaker to limit the driving data
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.