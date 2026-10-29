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Zurich U.S. Adds CrashBay Direct Repair Program for Commercial Fleet Customers

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The program, live since June, routes collision claims from Zurich’s commercial auto and auto dealership policyholders to CrashBay’s repair network.

CrashBay said today it is providing a direct repair program to Zurich U.S. commercial auto and auto dealership customers with property and casualty policies, routing their collision claims to qualified repair facilities nationwide. The program went live in June.

The arrangement covers Zurich customers’ fleet vehicles of all kinds, including sales fleets, delivery vans, rental vehicles and dealership demonstrators, and hands administration of that repair work to a third-party managed-repair platform. CrashBay said it handles customer service, rental coordination, supplement

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