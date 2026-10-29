LKQ Suspends Strategic Review, Posts Q3 Loss as Europe Struggles

North America alternative parts utilization reached a record of nearly 41% as the segment widened its margin despite fewer repairable claims.
LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) has suspended its board’s review of strategic alternatives, including the process to sell its Specialty segment, and reported a third-quarter loss as operating problems in Europe drove revenue down 5.1% to $3.32 billion from $3.50 billion a year earlier.
The board halted the review, which included a potential sale of the company, to give incoming President and CEO Salvatore A. “Sal” Abbate room to assess the business after he starts Dec. 15. LKQ named Abbate
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