Ford Sues Empire Auto Parts for Design Patent Infringement on F-150 and Bronco Sport Parts

Complaint filed in Dallas federal court also lists 160 Empire catalog items Ford ties to its design patents.

Ford Global Technologies LLC, the Ford Motor Co. subsidiary that holds the automaker’s intellectual property, sued Empire Auto Parts LLC for design patent infringement Oct. 26, alleging the aftermarket collision parts distributor sold replacement grilles, hoods, fenders, headlamps and tail lamps that copy patented designs for the Ford F-150 and Bronco Sport.

The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Dallas, asserts five design patents. Ford seeks a permanent injunction, damages that could include Empire’s total