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Florida Approves Average 7% Auto Rate Decrease for USAA Affecting More Than 498,000 Policies

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The approval comes as Florida’s five largest auto insurance groups indicate an average 12.6% rate decrease for 2026.

Florida Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky has approved auto rate decreases for several USAA Group programs that average 7% and affect more than 498,000 policies, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) announced Oct. 26.

Average rate changes for policyholders range from a 0.4% decrease to an 11.2% decrease, according to OIR. USAA’s Florida business is most heavily concentrated in Brevard, Escambia and Okaloosa counties, where average decreases are 5.8%, 8.0% and 8.4%, respectively. OIR did not announce an effective date for the

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