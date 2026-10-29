Florida Approves Average 7% Auto Rate Decrease for USAA Affecting More Than 498,000 Policies

The approval comes as Florida’s five largest auto insurance groups indicate an average 12.6% rate decrease for 2026.

Florida Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky has approved auto rate decreases for several USAA Group programs that average 7% and affect more than 498,000 policies, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) announced Oct. 26.

Average rate changes for policyholders range from a 0.4% decrease to an 11.2% decrease, according to OIR. USAA’s Florida business is most heavily concentrated in Brevard, Escambia and Okaloosa counties, where average decreases are 5.8%, 8.0% and 8.4%, respectively. OIR did not announce an effective date for the