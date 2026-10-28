Total-Loss Satisfaction Falls for Third Straight Year in J.D. Power Claims Study

Satisfaction with repairable claims rises as cycle times shorten, and Amica ranks highest.

Auto insurance customers whose vehicles were repaired reported higher satisfaction with their claims this year, while those whose vehicles were declared total losses reported lower satisfaction for a third consecutive year, according to the J.D. Power 2026 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study released Oct. 27.

The split leaves the total-loss settlement, not the repair, as the weakest point in the auto claims experience, and the total-loss share keeps growing. In the 2026 study, 26% of auto insurance claims ended in a total loss, up from 16% four