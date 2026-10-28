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Michigan Auto Body Association Draws More Than 100 Registrants to Inaugural Open House

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The Michigan Auto Body Association held its first event Oct. 23, an open house at America’s Most Wanted 4×4 in Burton, Michigan, that drew more than 100 registrants from among collision repairers, vendors and industry partners in just over a month after it was announced.

The association launched in September as an affiliate of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) to represent the state’s collision repair facilities in Lansing, with anti-steering protections and reimbursement for OEM-required repair procedures among its stated priorities.

The afternoon program opened with a “Meet the Board” session, where attendees asked why the association was

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