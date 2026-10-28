IIHS Study Links Utah’s 0.05% BAC Limit to Lasting Drop in Alcohol-Related Crashes

Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety urges other states and Congress to follow Utah’s lead.
Utah’s move to lower the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit for drivers to 0.05% from 0.08% was associated with a nearly 9% reduction in alcohol-related crashes over the following four years, according to a study released Oct. 27 by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).
Utah’s law took effect Dec. 30, 2018, making it the first state with a 0.05% limit, and it remains the only one. Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, an alliance of consumer, medical, public health, law enforcement and safety
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