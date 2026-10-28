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IIHS Study Links Utah’s 0.05% BAC Limit to Lasting Drop in Alcohol-Related Crashes

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Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety urges other states and Congress to follow Utah’s lead.

Utah’s move to lower the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit for drivers to 0.05% from 0.08% was associated with a nearly 9% reduction in alcohol-related crashes over the following four years, according to a study released Oct. 27 by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Utah’s law took effect Dec. 30, 2018, making it the first state with a 0.05% limit, and it remains the only one. Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, an alliance of consumer, medical, public health, law enforcement and safety

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