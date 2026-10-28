CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Driving Force Collision Network Enters Connecticut with Acquisition

Driving Force Collision Network Enters Connecticut with Acquisition

By Leave a Comment

Driving Force Collision Network has acquired Brothers Auto Body in Cromwell, Connecticut, adding its ninth location and its first in the state. The transaction closed Oct. 2 and was announced Oct. 28.

The deal carries Driving Force, an MSO built around luxury and electric vehicle repairs that require OEM certification, into a fourth Northeast state less than two years after its founding. It also brings a long-established independent collision repair facility with a substantial mechanical repair business under an owner whose network holds Tier 1 luxury and EV certifications for BMW, Lexus, Lucid, Mercedes-Benz, Rivian and Tesla.

Brothers Auto Body

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey