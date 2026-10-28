Driving Force Collision Network Enters Connecticut with Acquisition

Driving Force Collision Network has acquired Brothers Auto Body in Cromwell, Connecticut, adding its ninth location and its first in the state. The transaction closed Oct. 2 and was announced Oct. 28.

The deal carries Driving Force, an MSO built around luxury and electric vehicle repairs that require OEM certification, into a fourth Northeast state less than two years after its founding. It also brings a long-established independent collision repair facility with a substantial mechanical repair business under an owner whose network holds Tier 1 luxury and EV certifications for BMW, Lexus, Lucid, Mercedes-Benz, Rivian and Tesla.

Brothers Auto Body