Norfolk CBP Seizes 543 More Radiators Imported Under Stolen Identity

Fifth radiator shipment tied to identity theft at the port since late August.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Norfolk, Virginia, seized 543 automotive radiators from China on Oct. 6 after determining the shipment had been imported using a victim’s stolen identity. The radiators, bound for an address in Los Angeles, were appraised at $120,296, CBP said Oct. 20.

The seizure is the fifth radiator shipment Norfolk officers have tied to identity theft since late August, based on CBP’s releases, bringing the total seized over that span to 3,404 radiators valued at a combined $436,985.

CBP said operators