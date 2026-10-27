Mazda Selects CCC to Deliver Promotional Parts Pricing to Collision Repairers

Participating Mazda dealers can offer promotional prices on OEM parts inside the estimating workflow used by more than 30,000 repair facilities.

Mazda has selected CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. as its parts technology provider for promotional pricing offered by participating dealers across the United States, CCC announced Oct. 27.

Through CCC, participating dealers can make promotional prices on genuine Mazda parts available inside the estimating workflow that CCC says more than 30,000 repair facilities use nationwide. The offers surface as estimates are created, and pricing can be customized by vehicle model, year or part type.

Because the offers appear while an estimate is being written, dealer pricing on genuine Mazda parts reaches repairers and insurers at the point where the choice between OEM parts and aftermarket or recycled alternatives is made.

“Our goal is to help participating Mazda dealers compete effectively while making it easier for collision repair facilities to identify and purchase genuine Mazda parts,” said Rob Milne, vice president of accessory and aftersales at Mazda North American Operations. “By leveraging CCC’s technology platform, we can bring genuine Mazda parts closer to the point of decision, creating new opportunities for dealer growth while supporting high-quality repairs.”

Beyond pricing, the technology automates rebate processing between automakers and their dealers. The promotional pricing tool is part of CCC’s broader parts commerce platform, which brings pricing, sourcing, quoting, ordering and settlement into the systems collision repair businesses use daily. CCC says its users have purchased more than $20 billion through the platform, which integrates with leading dealer management system providers and more than 6,500 parts suppliers nationwide.

“Parts decisions don’t happen in isolation. They happen inside the workflows that connect repairers, insurers, and suppliers, as part of a unified experience,” said Andreas Hecht, senior vice president and head of OEM partnerships at CCC. “Because CCC powers those workflows, we’re uniquely positioned to help suppliers like Mazda bring promotional programs directly to the point where repair and parts decisions are made, increasing visibility and opportunities for dealers when repairers are evaluating parts options.”