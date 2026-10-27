Driven Brands Collision Group Sets Feb. 9-11 Resilience 2027 Conference in Chicago

Abra, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA franchise partners will return to the Hilton Chicago for the network’s annual U.S. conference.

Driven Brands Collision Group will hold its annual U.S. collision repair conference, branded Resilience 2027, Feb. 9-11 at the Hilton Chicago, the company announced Oct. 27.

The three-day conference is the annual gathering for the franchise partners who operate Abra, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA collision repair facilities, combining educational sessions with the network’s franchise awards. Driven Brands team members, vendors and industry leaders also attend.

The event returns to the downtown hotel the group selected for its July 15-17