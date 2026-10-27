CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Consumer Sentiment Holds Steady in Final October Reading on Purchasing-Power Concerns

Consumer Sentiment Holds Steady in Final October Reading on Purchasing-Power Concerns

By Leave a Comment

Final figure revised up from the preliminary reading but remains 10% below a year ago as rising interest rates sink buying conditions for durable goods.

Consumer sentiment slipped 0.2% in October in the final reading from the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, with the Index of Consumer Sentiment at 48.0, down from 48.1 in September and 10.4% below the 53.6 recorded in October 2025. The final figure was revised up from the preliminary October reading of 46.3 but still marks the lowest level since May and the third consecutive monthly decline.

Consumer sentiment is considered a leading indicator of

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey