Seven Las Vegas Veterans and Families to Receive NABC Recycled Rides November 2

Presentation held with the MSO Symposium will also name the Changing and Saving Lives Award winner.

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) will present seven refurbished vehicles to Las Vegas-area veterans, individuals and families in need of reliable transportation Nov. 2 at its annual SEMA celebration, held in conjunction with the MSO Symposium at the Rio Hotel and Casino.

Vehicle donors are Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, Nationwide, Travelers, USAA and Enterprise. Repair partners are Caliber Collision; Crash Champions; Fix Auto USA; Gerber Collision & Glass; The Auto Group Collision Center; Cascade Collision, a member of Certified Collision Group; and Universal Motor