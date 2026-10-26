Carfax Used Car Index Rises 0.1% in October as Hybrid and EV Prices Keep Falling

Lease returns pushed used hybrid and EV prices down for a second month while SUV and van prices climbed.

Average listing prices for used vehicles on Carfax rose 0.1% in October, a flat month for the index overall, as declining prices for used hybrids and electric vehicles offset gains for SUVs and vans and minivans, according to data Carfax released Oct. 26. Year-over-year prices on a segment basis were up in a range of 2.6% for pickup trucks to a high of 12.9% for vans.

The average price of a used hybrid or EV listed on Carfax fell 0.7% to