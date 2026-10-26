ALLDATA Adds OEM Documentation and Audit Trail Features to Repair Planner

Collision repair facilities can attach OEM procedures to estimate lines and keep a time-stamped record of the research behind each repair plan.

ALLDATA has added documentation tools to Repair Planner, its collision repair planning software, that let collision repair facilities attach original equipment manufacturer (OEM) repair procedures to individual estimate line items, compile those procedures into a downloadable PDF for the repair file and log which OEM articles were viewed, by whom and when.

The additions target the paper trail behind a repair plan. A repair file that ties each operation to a specific OEM procedure, along with a record