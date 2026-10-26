AASP/NJ Inducts Dennis Cataldo Jr. into Hall of Fame at Annual Meeting

The association also re-elected six directors and named Fantastic Plastic and Petty Motorworks its shops of the year.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) inducted Dennis Cataldo Jr. of D&M Auto Body in Old Bridge into its Hall of Fame at its annual meeting Oct. 21 at Gran Centurions in Clark, New Jersey. The association said Cataldo is the youngest person to receive the honor.

Cataldo, who accepted the Stan Wilson/New Jersey Automotive Shop of the Year Award on D&M’s behalf in 2021 while serving as the association’s collision chairman, was also one of six members