Solera Builds Working AI Prototype in a Day at First Summit for Independent Appraisers and TPAs

Attendees chose a problem in a workshop, and Solera engineers demonstrated a prototype later the same day.

Solera brought independent appraisers (IAs) and third-party administrators (TPAs) directly into its product development process at its first IA & TPA Summit, where company engineers used AI-powered development tools to turn an idea chosen by attendees into a functional prototype demonstrated the same day, the company said Oct. 22.

Attendees worked with Solera teams in a workshop to identify challenges facing their businesses and then selected one idea to develop. Solera’s product, engineering and architecture teams built the prototype and presented it later