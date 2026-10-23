Collision Coverage Losses Rose 4.1% in Second Quarter of 2026 as Paid Claim Cost Jumped 11.5%

An accelerating increase in paid claim cost more than offset a continued drop in claim counts, pushing quarterly losses higher for the second consecutive quarter.

The latest available Fast Track Monitoring system data from the Independent Statistical Service Inc. (ISS) showed that the year-over-year rate of decline in quarterly collision coverage claims held steady in the second quarter of 2026 at the slower pace first seen in the first quarter. Claims on a quarterly basis were down year over year for the 13th consecutive quarter. Losses, however, were up on a quarterly basis compared to the same quarter last year