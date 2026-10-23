BendPak Opens Third Distribution Center in Connecticut

New Milford hub extends two-day delivery to 92% of the U.S. population.
BendPak Inc., the Agoura Hills, California-based manufacturer of vehicle lifts and shop equipment, announced Oct. 22 that it has opened a third U.S. distribution center, in Milford, Connecticut. The company said the facility allows it to deliver to 92% of the U.S. population in two days or less.
Collision repair facilities and MSOs in New England, the Mid-Atlantic states and parts of the Great Lakes region now draw lifts and shop equipment from a regional hub rather than BendPak’s Gulf Coast campus in Alabama, which previously handled orders
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.