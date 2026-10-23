BendPak Opens Third Distribution Center in Connecticut

New Milford hub extends two-day delivery to 92% of the U.S. population.

BendPak Inc., the Agoura Hills, California-based manufacturer of vehicle lifts and shop equipment, announced Oct. 22 that it has opened a third U.S. distribution center, in Milford, Connecticut. The company said the facility allows it to deliver to 92% of the U.S. population in two days or less.

Collision repair facilities and MSOs in New England, the Mid-Atlantic states and parts of the Great Lakes region now draw lifts and shop equipment from a regional hub rather than BendPak’s Gulf Coast campus in Alabama, which previously handled orders