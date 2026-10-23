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More Than 200 Taiwanese Suppliers to Exhibit at AAPEX 2026

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Government-backed showcase puts collision parts, ADAS components and repair equipment in front of U.S. buyers.

More than 200 Taiwanese automotive suppliers will exhibit at AAPEX 2026, Nov. 3-5 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, with a government-organized pavilion giving U.S. distributors, retailers and repairers direct access to manufacturers of body parts, lighting, electronics, tools and equipment.

The Taiwan Flagship Showcase, presented under the Team Taiwan brand at Booth V19622, is organized by the Taiwan International Trade Administration (TITA) of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

Taiwanese manufacturers produce a large share of

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