Protech Automotive Solutions Joins Opus IVS ADAS MAP Pro Network as Premier Calibration Provider

The designation gives Opus IVS customers access to Protech’s national diagnostics, calibration, programming and mobile field services.

Opus IVS announced Oct. 21 that Protech Automotive Solutions has joined its ADAS MAP Pro connected provider network as a Premier ADAS Calibration Provider, giving collision repairers that use Opus IVS technology access to Protech’s national diagnostic and calibration services.

Under the partnership, Opus IVS customers can access Protech’s advanced vehicle diagnostics, ADAS calibrations, module programming and mobile field services. Opus IVS said the arrangement pairs its technology for identifying a vehicle’s advanced service requirements with Protech’s field technicians and national service network.