October New-Vehicle Sales Pace Flat at 15.6 Million as Monthly Payments Set October Record

Hybrid share rises to 18.6% while GlobalData trims its 2026 global outlook to 87.9 million units.

Total U.S. new-vehicle sales for October 2026 are projected to reach 1,327,100 units, a 0.2% increase from October 2025 after adjusting for selling days, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and GlobalData released Oct. 22. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total sales is expected to be 15.6 million units, unchanged from a year ago. Without the selling-day adjustment, total sales are up 3.9%.

Retail sales are projected at 1,109,500 units, a 1.4% decline on a selling-day-adjusted basis but a 2.3%