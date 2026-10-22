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GEICO Deploys Entegral Platform for Claim Routing and Repair Coordination

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Enterprise Mobility’s claims technology unit will support repair-provider selection and appointment communications for the insurer.

GEICO is deploying technology from Entegral, the claims platform owned by Enterprise Mobility, to route claims, coordinate repairs and communicate with policyholders about repair appointments under a partnership the companies announced Oct. 22.

Entegral logoThe insurer will use Entegral’s tools for claim routing, appointment communications and repair-provider selection, which the companies said is intended to make the process simpler and more transparent for policyholders and repair partners.

“At GEICO, we’re focused on delivering a seamless, first-class experience for millions of customers, from their initial quote through

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