Caliber Promotes Erica Paschal to Chief Procurement Officer

New role brings procurement, OE strategy and specialized parts ordering under one executive.

Caliber has promoted Erica Paschal to chief procurement officer, effective immediately, giving her oversight of the company’s procurement and supply chain strategy, including its original equipment (OE) strategy and specialized parts ordering functions, the company said.

The move puts parts sourcing and ordering for Caliber’s network of more than 1,800 centers under a single leader. Caliber said combining the functions is intended to strengthen collaboration with suppliers, streamline parts sourcing and ordering and improve efficiency across the network,