Universal Technical Institute Cuts Ribbon on First Georgia Campus

The 150,000-square-foot Smyrna facility includes automotive and diesel programs, NAPA committed $75,000 in scholarships.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its UTI-Atlanta campus in Smyrna, Georgia, the company’s first campus in the state. More than 100 regional leaders, employers and community partners attended.

The 150,000-square-foot facility at 7100 Highlands Parkway SE in Cobb County is designed to serve about 1,500 students at scale. It offers training in automotive, diesel, aviation, electrical, robotics and automation, HVACR and welding. Tod Gibbs is campus president.

The campus adds automotive and diesel technician training capacity in a metro market