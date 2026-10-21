Chubb Names Lisa Wilson Head of North America Claims

Jamie Trish and Norm Rafsol move into new global claims roles reporting to Kevin Rampe.

Chubb Limited named Lisa Wilson head of North America Claims, giving her responsibility for claim handling and service across the insurer’s North America commercial and personal lines, effective immediately. The appointment was one of three in Chubb’s Global Claims organization announced Oct. 15.

Jamie Trish was named global claims operations officer, effective Oct. 26, and Norm Rafsol was appointed global claims technical director, effective immediately. All three report to Kevin Rampe, senior vice president, Chubb Group, and global claims officer. Wilson also reports to Juan