AkzoNobel Confirms Plan to Sell European Refinish Business to Win EU Approval of Axalta Merger

AkzoNobel’s CEO said the European refinish sale and Axalta’s North American wood coatings sale are the only remedies regulators have requested.
AkzoNobel N.V. confirmed Oct. 21 that it plans to sell its European vehicle refinish business to win European Commission approval of its roughly $25 billion merger with Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., while Axalta plans to sell its North American wood coatings business to satisfy U.S. regulators. AkzoNobel CEO Greg Poux-Guillaume disclosed the remedies on the company’s third-quarter earnings call and said the two companies have not been asked to divest anything else in any jurisdiction.
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.