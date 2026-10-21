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AAA Reports 15 Roadside Service Providers Killed in Slow Down, Move Over Incidents in 2025

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Fifteen roadside service providers were killed in Slow Down, Move Over-related incidents in 2025, AAA said Oct. 15 as it renewed attention on a AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety survey showing that drivers describe their own roadside behavior far more favorably than researchers have observed it.

Six of the 2025 fatalities involved hit-and-run drivers and five involved impaired drivers, according to AAA, which said it responded to more than 30 million roadside events near active traffic last year. The organization released the figures ahead of National Slow Down, Move Over Day, observed Oct. 17.

“Every roadside stop is a danger

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