CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / State Farm, MIT AgeLab Launch ‘Drivefulness’ Study of Driver Distraction

State Farm, MIT AgeLab Launch ‘Drivefulness’ Study of Driver Distraction

By Leave a Comment

First-phase consumer survey findings are due later in October, with a second research phase set to begin in January.

State Farm and the MIT AgeLab have launched a research initiative examining why drivers make the choices they do behind the wheel, including how technology inside and outside the vehicle shapes their attention.

State Farm logoResearchers on the project coined the term “drivefulness” to describe a state in which a driver is safe, aware, appropriately engaged and ready to respond to the road. The study pairs State Farm’s crash-risk and driver-behavior experience with the transportation safety, human factors and behavioral science work of

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey