State Farm, MIT AgeLab Launch ‘Drivefulness’ Study of Driver Distraction

First-phase consumer survey findings are due later in October, with a second research phase set to begin in January.

State Farm and the MIT AgeLab have launched a research initiative examining why drivers make the choices they do behind the wheel, including how technology inside and outside the vehicle shapes their attention.

Researchers on the project coined the term “drivefulness” to describe a state in which a driver is safe, aware, appropriately engaged and ready to respond to the road. The study pairs State Farm’s crash-risk and driver-behavior experience with the transportation safety, human factors and behavioral science work of