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SCRS ADAS Council, SEMA Expand Show-Floor ADAS Showcase With GM, Ford and Rivian Engineers

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Two calibration bays and daily OEM-led sessions will run Nov. 3-6 in Upper South Hall.

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), through its ADAS Council, is working with SEMA Show organizers to expand the ADAS Showcase at the 2026 SEMA Show into a hands-on workshop with two fully equipped calibration bays, late-model ADAS-equipped vehicles and engineers from General Motors, Ford Motor Company and Rivian leading daily discussions.

SEMA ShowSEMA introduced the ADAS Showcase at the 2025 show with 30-minute educational sessions, live calibration demonstrations and kiosks from eight equipment manufacturers. This year it moves to booth 31200 in Upper South

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