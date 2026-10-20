ProColor Collision Adds Longtime Los Angeles Collision Repair Facility to Network

The former Professional Collision Clinic now operates as ProColor Collision Culver.

ProColor Collision has added a Los Angeles collision repair facility to its U.S. network, converting the former Professional Collision Clinic, which has served the area for 47 years, to ProColor Collision Culver.

The shop, at 5636 W. Adams Blvd., is the latest Los Angeles-area conversion for the Fix Network brand. ProColor added two former Lee’s Collision Centers shops in Westwood and Mid-City in October 2025 and converted Integrity Collision Center in North Hollywood to ProColor Collision NoHo in July.

“Being involved in a collision can be stressful, and our