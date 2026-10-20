Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index Rises 0.7% in First Half of October

Leaner auction supply, not stronger dealer demand, slowed depreciation after a soft third quarter.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices firmed in the first 15 days of October, lifting the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) 0.7% from September to 207.4 on a mix-, mileage- and seasonally adjusted basis, Cox Automotive reported Oct. 19. The index is 2.2% above October 2025.

The midmonth reading reverses part of the slide that began in the first half of September and deepened through month’s end, when the index fell 1.1% to 205.9 and finished 0.6% below a year earlier, its first full-month year-over-year decline of 2026.