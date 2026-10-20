CCC Launches Calibration Guidelines to Bring Provider ADAS Recommendations into Estimates

Recommendations from five calibration and diagnostics providers will appear in CCC ONE and insurer estimating workflows at no additional charge from CCC.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. announced Oct. 20 the launch of Calibration Guidelines, a capability that delivers advanced driver assistance systems calibration recommendations from third-party calibration and diagnostics providers into the estimating workflows used by collision repair facilities and insurers.

CCC said the recommendations are informed by vehicle manufacturers’ repair and calibration requirements from providers. Current participating providers are asTech, through its adasThink product; Azimuth; Opus, through ADAS Map Pro; Kinetic; and Revv.

The timing of calibration identification has a measurable cost. CCC’s Crash Course 2026 Mid-Year Update found that 29.9% of repairable appraisals included a calibration in the first quarter, but only 47% of calibrations appeared on the initial estimate. In a 2025 CollisionWeek interview, CCC’s Dan Risley said going from zero calibrations to one on a claim added almost two days to cycle time, with calibrations that surface on supplements pushing out rental days and hurting customer satisfaction. Putting provider recommendations in front of estimators and insurers while the estimate is being written targets that gap.

“The growing complexity of today’s vehicles is raising the stakes for every participant in the repair ecosystem,” said Risley, vice president of CCC’s automotive services group. “Supporting safe, proper, and consistent repairs requires collaboration across repairers, insurers, automakers, diagnostics providers, and technology partners. CCC is helping make trusted calibration guidance easier to access and apply as repair and claims decisions are being made.”

Calibration Guidelines is available to all CCC ONE users at no additional cost from CCC. Repairers that have contracted with a participating provider can access the recommendations through the Diagnostics button in CCC ONE. Insurers using Advanced or Intelligent Estimating in CCC’s APEX platform can also access the capability. More information is available at cccis.com/diagnostics.

“ADAS represents one of the most significant technological changes our industry has ever faced,” said Erick Bickett, director of PACE Calibration Centers. “The pace and magnitude of this change demand collaboration across the entire industry. We appreciate CCC’s leadership in making calibration guidance more accessible at the point where critical repair decisions are made and for their work as part of CIECA’s ADAS Calibration Committee.”

“No single stakeholder can solve this challenge alone,” Risley said. “The industry’s continued focus on ADAS calibration reflects a shared commitment to consumers, safer roadways, and the proper repair of increasingly sophisticated vehicles.”