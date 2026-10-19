Allstate’s Arity to Acquire Traffic Data Provider INRIX

Deal pairs Arity’s driving-behavior data with INRIX’s traffic and roadway analytics.

Arity, the mobility data and analytics subsidiary of The Allstate Corp., has agreed to acquire substantially all the assets of INRIX, a transportation intelligence and mobility analytics provider based in Bellevue, Washington. The companies announced the agreement Oct. 16 and expect the transaction to close in 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition places INRIX’s traffic, roadway and transportation-network data inside an insurer-owned analytics business whose driving-behavior data already feeds auto insurance pricing and risk decisions. INRIX data is also a fixture of