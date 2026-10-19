AASP/NJ Opens Exhibitor Registration for 50th NORTHEAST Trade Show

The March 19-21, 2027, show will add full-day mechanical sessions to an education program that also includes Spanish-language courses.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) has opened exhibitor registration for NORTHEAST 2027, the 50th year of its annual Automotive Services Show. The show is set for March 19-21, 2027, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey.

The 2027 education program will reach further beyond the show’s collision repair curriculum, adding full-day mechanical sessions, more classes for the service sector and Spanish-language courses. The wider program gives exhibiting tool, equipment and parts suppliers a broader